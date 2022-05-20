Actor Blossom Chukwujekwu takes Nollywood actress as new bride, three years after divorce

Nigerian actor Blossom Chukwujekwu has tied the knot with fellow Nollywood star, Winifred Akhuemokhan three years after his marriage with makeup artist and enterpreneur Maureen Esisi crashed.

Blossom and Winifred got married traditionally on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Benin City, Edo State.

The actor took to his Instagram page where he shared a pre-wedding photo and one of his new bride in the traditional Edo outfit.

Read also :Actor Uche Odoputa seeks help, says his father has been abducted

“#BAE22 #Grace&Love #ThePastor & #DBadBoy #BlossomChukwujekwu #Ethereal #Praise #IAM,” he captioned the photos.

This is coming several weeks after a renowned thespian, Yul Edochie unveiled Judy Austin Moghalu as his second wife.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now