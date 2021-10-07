Connect with us

Entertainment

Actor, Chiwetalu Agu, arrested in Onitsha for dressing in Biafran colours

Published

27 mins ago

on

Veteran Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu has reportedly been apprehended by men of the Nigerian army for wearing a dress made in Biafran colours.

In a viral video shared online, the veteran actor was accosted by the military officers and ordered out of his Film Industry van before he was later harassed, dragged on the road and carried away by the soldiers.

READ ALSO: Actor Kenneth Okonkwo reprimands women who think relationships are all about them

In the video, of which we could not ascertain when it was recorded, the soldiers fired several gunshots to scare away the people that were gathering around the scene and took Chiwetalu Agu away to a yet to be confirmed location.

Watch the video below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

5 × 1 =

Investigations

INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord

The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
Investigations3 weeks ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals

On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months

Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others

Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...