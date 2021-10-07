Actor, Chiwetalu Agu, arrested in Onitsha for dressing in Biafran colours

Veteran Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu has reportedly been apprehended by men of the Nigerian army for wearing a dress made in Biafran colours.

In a viral video shared online, the veteran actor was accosted by the military officers and ordered out of his Film Industry van before he was later harassed, dragged on the road and carried away by the soldiers.

In the video, of which we could not ascertain when it was recorded, the soldiers fired several gunshots to scare away the people that were gathering around the scene and took Chiwetalu Agu away to a yet to be confirmed location.

