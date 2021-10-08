Actor Chiwetalu Agu breaks silence since arrest (video)

Veteran Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu has denounced the claim that he was campaigning for the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) prior to his arrest on Thursday, October 7 in Onitsha, Anambra.

In a recent video gathered by Ripples Nigeria, the veteran actor was seen speaking for the first time since his arrest. According to the comic actor, he was wearing a civil outfit and not a Biafran regalia, as the Nigerian army claims.

Read also: AGN President, Emeka Rollas, slams actor Chiwetalu Agu for wearing Biafran regalia

Speaking further at the army division in Onitsha, Agu denied campaigning for IPOB. He stated that he was sharing bread moments before he was picked up by the army.

Watch Chiwetalu Agu speak below.

Join the conversation

Opinions