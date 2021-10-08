Actor Chiwetalu Agu regains freedom

Veteran Nollywood actor Chiwetalu Agu has been released by the Nigerian Army 24 hours after he was arrested.

The comic thespian was arrested on Thursday in Onitsha, Anambra by the Nigerian Army for wearing a Biafra regalia. In a statement published on the social media platform of the military, he was accused of soliciting support and campaigning for the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The reports of the movie star’s release was shared by some of his colleagues on social media on Friday, October 8, 2021.

“Uncle Chiwetalu Agu has been released. He is safe and sound. All thanks to God and anyone who contributed one way or the other,” Chizzy Alichi wrote.

