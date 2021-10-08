Entertainment
Actor Chiwetalu Agu regains freedom
Veteran Nollywood actor Chiwetalu Agu has been released by the Nigerian Army 24 hours after he was arrested.
The comic thespian was arrested on Thursday in Onitsha, Anambra by the Nigerian Army for wearing a Biafra regalia. In a statement published on the social media platform of the military, he was accused of soliciting support and campaigning for the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN).
The reports of the movie star’s release was shared by some of his colleagues on social media on Friday, October 8, 2021.
READ ALSO: Actress, Shan George, reacts to Chiwetalu Agu’s arrest
“Uncle Chiwetalu Agu has been released. He is safe and sound. All thanks to God and anyone who contributed one way or the other,” Chizzy Alichi wrote.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...