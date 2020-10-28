Actor Clem Ohameze recounts attack by hoodlums whom he mistook for #EndSARS protesters

Veteran Nollywood actor, Clem Ohameze has recounted how he was attacked and robbed by hoodlums during the heat of the #EndSars protests in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The thespian who revealed the encounter in an interview on Wednesday with BBC Igbo said that the sum of N650,000 was stolen from him during the attack while on his way to a movie set.

He said that when he saw the hoodlums, he thought they were members of the #EndSars protest but got unlucky after introducing himself as he was stripped of his cash and valuables.

“It happened on Thursday in Uyo. The protesters, I ran into them. On recognising me, they just didn’t want to bother. They took everything away from me,” he said.

“They took N650,000 from me, all my phones. Destroyed my car, slashed my hand with a machete. I did a police report when this happened. I was on Abak Road in Uyo. I went to work on a movie set of my own.”

