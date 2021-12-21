Entertainment
Actor Damola Adetunji arraigned in court for alleged molestation of police officer
Police on Tuesday arraigned a Nollywood actor, Damola Olatunji, at the Ogba Magistrate Court, Lagos, for allegedly molesting a police officer who assaulted his personal assistant in the state.
Olatunji had on Monday confronted the unnamed police officer and his colleagues for assaulting his personal assistant at Abule Egba area of Lagos.
A filmmaker, Lanre Adediwura, confirmed the development on Instagram Tuesday.
He wrote: “I can’t imagine Damola Olatunji @damolaolatunji had been in police custody since yesterday only for standing against police intimidation. He is currently being taken to Ogba Magistrate court.
“Please well-meaning Nigerians, we need you to get this to the appropriate quarter.
The filmmaker later shared a video of Olatunji in court.
Adediwura added: All we are asking for is freedom for @damolaolatunji
“He was only defending a fellow Nigerian Citizen against possible humiliation. He is not a trouble maker as record has it.
“His only offence was standing for a Nigerian.
#FreeDamolaOlatunji.”
Here is the video.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (II): Alex Ogbu was telling a story but became the story
This four-part series investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020....