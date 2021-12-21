Actor Damola Adetunji arraigned in court for alleged molestation of police officer

Police on Tuesday arraigned a Nollywood actor, Damola Olatunji, at the Ogba Magistrate Court, Lagos, for allegedly molesting a police officer who assaulted his personal assistant in the state.

Olatunji had on Monday confronted the unnamed police officer and his colleagues for assaulting his personal assistant at Abule Egba area of Lagos.

A filmmaker, Lanre Adediwura, confirmed the development on Instagram Tuesday.

He wrote: “I can’t imagine Damola Olatunji @damolaolatunji had been in police custody since yesterday only for standing against police intimidation. He is currently being taken to Ogba Magistrate court.

“Please well-meaning Nigerians, we need you to get this to the appropriate quarter.

The filmmaker later shared a video of Olatunji in court.

Adediwura added: All we are asking for is freedom for @damolaolatunji

“He was only defending a fellow Nigerian Citizen against possible humiliation. He is not a trouble maker as record has it.

“His only offence was standing for a Nigerian.

#FreeDamolaOlatunji.”

Here is the video.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now