Actor Damola Olatunji gets bail after court arraignment for confronting police officer

11 mins ago

A Magistrate court in Ogba, Lagos State has granted Nollywood actor and movie producer Damola Olatunji bail after he was arraigned in court for confronting a police officer who slapped his personal assistant in Abule Egba area of Lagos state.

The actor was detained by policemen on Monday, December 20 after he confronted an officer and his colleagues for assaulting his personal assistant identified as Timileyin Salawu.

Ripples Nigeria reported earlier that the actor was arraigned at Ogba magistrate court on charges of “public incitement and assaulting police officers”.

He has now been granted bail following his arraignment, and was seen in a video leaving the courtroom with some of his supporters after the proceeding.

Below is the video of the Nollywood actor leaving the court.

Opinions

