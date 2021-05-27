Actor Deyemi Okanlawon urges Nigerian men to undergo therapy | Ripples Nigeria

Entertainment
Actor Deyemi Okanlawon urges Nigerian men to undergo therapy
Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon has pointed out the importance of undergoing therapy as a man, and also finding time to do appropriate medical checkup.
Okanlawon, who is one of the leading actors in the movie industry told his Male followers to become more proactive when it comes to issues of their wellbeing.
The seasoned actor used the platform to reveal that he recently underwent a surgery, which turned out to be successful.
In an Instagram post, Deyemi wrote;
Fellow Nigerian men PLEASE take care of your physical and mental health.
You didn’t choose your gender or the label of PROVIDER so abeg no kill yourself”
He continued;
Take off time from chasing those cheques and reward yourself with some quality ALONE time. Get yourself regular medical check ups – there are several things we men need looked at. Find time to speak regularly to a therapist. Trust me you don’t want to be a statistic.
“Las las rent, school fees, food money, utility bills, etc will always be there and will be sorted whether you’re dead or alive. If you no meet up tell them say na owe you owe you no kee pesin!
“God help us all”
By Adekunle Fajana
