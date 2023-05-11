Actor Dolph Lundgren opens up on eight-year battle with lung cancer

Popular Hollywood actor, Dolph Lundgren, has opened up on his eight-year battle with lung cancer.

The Swedish actor spoke on his battle with the terminal disease “In Depth with Graham Besinger.”

He dismissed speculations that his past use of steroids for bodybuilding was responsible for his condition.

The 65-year-old movie star, who revealed that he was first diagnosed with lung cancer in 2015, said he went into remission and was told he had two or three years left to live by one of his doctors when the cancer returned in 2020.

He said: “This is just the first time I’ve spoken about it. So if you can save one person’s life who was in my situation then it’s worth it, for sure.

“Then I did scans every six months. Then you do it every year and it was fine for five years. In 2020, I was back in Sweden and had some kind of acid reflux… So I did an MRI, and they found that there were a few more tumors around that area.”

After he underwent surgery, during which six tumors were removed, Lundgren recalled: “There’s a picture that I was going to direct and star in that was starting in the fall. The doctor called me when I was in Alabama ready to shoot and said, ‘They found one more tumor in the liver.

“At that point, it started to hit me that this is kind of something serious. They did a scan to prepare for surgery. And the surgeon called me and said, ‘No, it’s grown now. It’s too big. We can’t take it out. It’s like the size of a small lemon.”

