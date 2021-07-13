 Actor Emeka Amakeze slams colleagues nagging about not being celebrated while they are alive | Ripples Nigeria
Actor Emeka Amakeze slams colleagues nagging about not being celebrated while they are alive

Published

1 hour ago

on

Nollywood actor, Emeka Amakeze has slammed his colleagues for nagging about people not being celebrated when they are alive.

The actor in an Instagram post he shared on Tuesday morning said his colleagues behind such complaints comment on and like only the posts of celebrities.

He also noted that they have never posted or reposted videos of upcoming artistes, but only vibe or party with celebrities and also don’t post pictures they took with people the world has not started celebrating.

Emeka concluded by stating that he is infuriated by such hypocrisy.

Read also: Singer Sound Sultan loses battle, dies from cancer ailment

Here is what the actor wrote;

“You comment on and like only the posts of celebrities. You have never posted or reposted videos of upcoming artistes but only vibe or party with celebrities.

“You don’t post pictures you took with people the world has not started celebrating.q

“Your DM is filled with unread messages but you are the one quarrelling with yourself over how others only celebrate people when they are dead.

“Please, I am allergic to hypocrisy.”

