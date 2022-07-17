News
Actor, Femi Branch, emerges running mate to governorship candidate in Ogun State
Nigerian actor, Femi Branch has been named the running mate to Ogun State gubernatorial candidate, Tofunmi Ogunronbi of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), ahead of the 2023 general election.
Femi Branch has now joined his colleagues, Tonto Dikeh and Funke Akindele to emerge as a running mate to a governorship candidate.
The thespian announced that he was picked as Ogunrobi’s deputy in a statement shared via his Instagram page on Saturday, July 16.
Read also: Femi Branch rages as none actors are introduced to Zuckerberg during visit
According to the statement, Ogunronbi, better known as DTO, unveiled Branch as his running mate on Friday.
The NRM guber candidate said he picked the Ogun-born actor because he believes he would add more value to his candidacy.
Read his statement below.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...