Actor, Femi Branch, emerges running mate to governorship candidate in Ogun State

Nigerian actor, Femi Branch has been named the running mate to Ogun State gubernatorial candidate, Tofunmi Ogunronbi of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), ahead of the 2023 general election.

Femi Branch has now joined his colleagues, Tonto Dikeh and Funke Akindele to emerge as a running mate to a governorship candidate.

The thespian announced that he was picked as Ogunrobi’s deputy in a statement shared via his Instagram page on Saturday, July 16.

According to the statement, Ogunronbi, better known as DTO, unveiled Branch as his running mate on Friday.

The NRM guber candidate said he picked the Ogun-born actor because he believes he would add more value to his candidacy.

