Actor Freddie Leonard goes public on relationship with colleague, Peggy Ovire

Nigerian actor, Freddie Leonard, on Friday confirmed his relationship with one of his colleagues, Peggy Ovire.

The 46-year-old took to his Instagram page to compose a heartwarming message for the actress who was a year older on Friday.

In his note, the actor said he was thankful for how far they have come together.

Leonard promised to always celebrate the love they share.

He Wrote:

”To Have n To Hold.

To Love n To Cherish.

“In Good Times and in All Times.

Through The Years, My Love For You Has Remained Constant.

“ Look How Far We’ve Come Baby.

It’s Your Birthday Today and So the World Celebrates You.

“But Our Love. I Will Celebrate Always.

Happy Birthday, @peggyovire.

My Baby My Valentine.

I LOVE YOU.”

He also shares a video of himself and the actress.

Watch the video below.

