Actor Freddie Leonard wants no one to preach about PVC to him

3 hours ago

Popular Nollywood actor, Freddie Leonard has cautioned Nigerians against admonishing him to get a Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) ahead of the 2023 general election.

In his thread on the microblogging site, Twitter, Leonard asked what happened to the votes people cast during the elections seven years ago and three years ago.

The Nollywood thespian wrote:

”Did I Just Hear Get Your PVC AGAIN?
Please What happened to the Ones we Got 7 Yrs ago And Very recently..3 Years Ago? Chai. My Darling Naija. May We Open Our Eyes, Mind & Sense to See What the Problem is, And Call it what it is.. Pls No Brainwashed Person Should preach PVC to Me!”

