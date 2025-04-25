Actor George Clooney reveals unusual thing he and wife, Amal, have not done in 10-years 

Popular American actor George Clooney has revealed one unusual thing he and his wife, Amal, have not done in 10 years of marriage as husband and wife.

The versatile Hollywood star, who opened up while speaking recently with CBS Mornings to promote his Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck, said that he and his wife have unusually not had an argument before.

Clooney, who made the shocking claim during a question and answer session, said that he feels like he has hit the jackpot with his wife, as they are still trying to find something to fight about.

He said; “I remember we were here with you once before, and I remember we said we’d never had an argument. We still haven’t.

“We’re trying to find something to fight about!

“I feel so extraordinarily lucky to have met this incredible woman,” he said.

“I feel as if I hit the jackpot. There isn’t a day that goes by where I don’t think I’m the luckiest man in the world. So it’s great.” George Clooney added during the show.

