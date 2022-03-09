Actor Gideon Okeke laments tough working conditions in Nollywood

Former Tinsel actor, Gideon Okeke in the early hours of today, March 9 spoke about the tough working conditions in Nollywood.

According to the ex-BBNaija star and movie actor, the Nigerian movie industry needs to start compensating it’s workers properly.

Nagging on his social media page, Gideon said Nigerian actors are paid “peanuts”, the food is “whack”, and working conditions are “slave-like”.

Speaking further, Okeke admonished his followers never to be envious of actors. The actor went on to state that everything is packaging as they are not necessarily living their best lives.

The actor wrote:

“WAIT !

Awards season is coming again.

You will see all of us looking like PEACOCKS 🦚 on the red carpet.

Like a BAG OF MONEY.

Don’t ENVY ANYONE O.

Na Packaging. Na wash.

Now dem don even Dey give money for

BEST DRESSED.

Taking the light away from the film wey

dem come to appraise.

You IGN’ANT (Ignorant)

like the Americans would say.

We’z be IGN’ANT.”

