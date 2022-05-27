Entertainment
Actor Imeh Bishop charges Nigerians to hold leaders accountable
Nollywood actor, Imeh Bishop aka Okon Lagos, on Friday described Nigeria as a country that was comfortable in failure.
The comic actor, who stated this on social media, decried the state of the country, saying Nigerians and their leaders are unbothered on how to provide solutions to the various challenges bedeviling the country.
He identified inept leadership as the major cause of insecurity, corruption, and other problems in Nigeria.
Bishop urged Nigerians to sit up and hold their leaders accountable in order to get the country working.
He said: “I have never seen a country so comfortable in failure, so comfortable in staying grounded, so comfortable in being a laughing stock and so determined to remain there.
“I have never seen a country so determined not to make progress. I have never seen a country like Nigeria.”
