Actor Jide Kosoko appeals for decorum among feuding colleagues

In response to the growing concerns over the frequent online feuds among some actors and actresses in the Nigerian film industry, veteran and industry elder Prince Jide Kosoko has made a passionate appeal for peace, maturity, and mutual respect.

Speaking on behalf of concerned elders and leaders in the industry, Prince Kosoko noted, “The bitter fights and open insults we now see daily on social media do not represent the values we were taught or the image our industry should project. These constant clashes are painting the Nigerian movie industry in a bad light, and it’s hurting not just the individuals involved but the legacy we’ve all worked so hard to build.”

According to him, this appeal goes especially to female Yoruba actors, who have been known to wash their dirty linen on social media. He reminded them that whatever they do today becomes history tomorrow, and as mothers and potential grandmothers, they should be worried about what legacy they are leaving for their children and grandchildren, warning that the internet does not forget.

“You may think that you are catching a cruise or having fun now, but in years to come, the stark reality of the damage done will become evident, and unfortunately, your children’s children will be there to see everything. Please, I am appealing to you all to stop this forthwith,” Kosoko said.

He further stated that those who engaged in such bitter fights in time past have all stopped, wondering why “it is now those who we call our own children, who understand the culture of respect, that are engaging in it”.

“One thing I want all of you to know is that it is not the bitter online fights that brought you to where you are today but your professional prowess. Do not allow anyone to deceive you to think that it is this you are doing that is giving name or success! You can make noise online but let it be on your job, your profession and the positive initiatives you are embarking on.”

He revealed that the elders and leaders of the industry have been inundated with calls from fans, cultural leaders, and prominent Nigerians expressing deep concern over the trend, which they described as an abnormality and a national embarrassment.

“We trained many of you. We watched you grow. And while we are proud of how far many of you have come, it pains us to see the house we built being torn apart by ego-driven conflicts,” Kosoko added.

He reminded practitioners that they are public figures, cultural ambassadors, and role models, expected to uphold the values of respect, dignity, and discipline that define the Nigerian culture.

“Even those who once had disagreements in the past have since embraced peace. But this new wave has taken things to a level that brings shame and discomfort to all of us,” he said. “We urge you to learn from your male colleagues, who despite differences, have found mature ways to handle conflicts without public disgrace.”

Prince Kosoko encouraged feuding parties to redirect their energy toward personal growth, professional advancement, and unity, stressing that public battles solve nothing but damage all.

He further disclosed that the elders and leaders will soon convene a roundtable meeting with the concerned individuals and stakeholders to address all lingering issues amicably.

“We appeal to all to honour this call when it comes. Anyone who chooses to ignore it would be clearly choosing disunity over peace, and destruction over growth. Whatever the issues are, you will have the opportunity to express yourself and we will certainly ensure an amicable settlement.”

Finally, Kosoko assured the public and all concerned well-meaning individuals that elders are actively working behind the scenes to bring about a lasting solution.

“We are committed to restoring order, dignity, and mutual respect to the industry. In no time, the fruits of our efforts will be evident for all to see,” he concluded.

