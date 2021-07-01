Entertainment
Actor Jide Kosoko clarifies threat to ‘blackball’ actresses Nkechi Blessing, Iyabo Ojo out of Nollywood
Veteran Nollywood actor and movie maker, Jide Kosoko has taken to his Instagram platform to clarify his statement at the recent press conference organized by the Theatre and Motion Picture Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) on Saturday, June 27.
The renowned actor was criticised for threatening to frustrate the duo of Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi Blessing out of the movie industry.
On Thursday, July 1, Kosoko, who is the Secretary of the Board of Trustees of TAMPAN, in a video he posted on his Instagram page said the press Conference was not in support of Lanre Omiyinka, who is otherwise known as Baba Ijesha), neither was it against him. Jide Kosoko further clarified that neither him nor the Association in any way support rape or sexual molestation, which they already made clear in time past and at the recent press conference.
READ ALSO: Kemi Olunloyo tenders apology to Henrietta Kosoko’s son
Kosoko also revealed that the alleged threat was no threat at all but a way to urge the two actresses to tread with caution on their now famous abuses and derogatory statements against TAMPAN and the Yoruba movie industry, from which he noted they got their now found fame.
In the video, which had insertions of the TAMPAN press briefing and a video of Nkechi Blessing threatening to come after him, the former President of the Association of Theatre Arts Practitioners of Nigeria (ANTP), counseled Nkechi Blessing to seek clarifications for whatever she does not understand and not resort to name calling or tethering towards rascality.
Watch Jide Kosoko deliver his speech below.
By Adekunle Fajana
