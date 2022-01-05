Actor Jim Iyke confirms bout with Uche Maduagwu was an orchestrated stunt

Nollywood actor Jim Iyke has revealed in a recent interview session with Chude Jideonwo that his bout with controversial actor Uche Maduagwu in 2021 was a publicity stunt.

It would be recalled that months ago, Uche Maduagwu questioned Jim Iyke’s source of wealth and Jim tracked Uche down and attacked him for the troll on social media.

However, because Jim Iyke had released a movie with a similar storyline, many concluded it was a stunt to promote his movie.

Jim has confirmed in a recent interview that it was indeed a stunt.

He said he and his team came up with the plan and Uche Maduagwu was contacted and paid well for it.

The actor said he is too “strategic” to “jeopardize” the success of his film by actually getting into a real fight with Uche Maduagwu.

Watch the self-acclaimed bad boy of Nollywood speak below.

