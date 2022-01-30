Actor Jim Iyke explains why he doesn’t follow anyone on IG

Veteran Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke has explained why he does not follow anyone on the social media platform, Instagram.

In a recent interview monitored by Ripples Nigeria, the self-acclaimed ‘Nollywood bad boy’ stated that he doesn’t follow anyone because he considers the media to be a marketplace, hence, he isn’t buying into anyone’s ideology.

Speaking with Temisan Emmanuel, host of the “Tea with Tay” podcast, the movie star described the popular social media app as a “pseudo” reality; that should be treated as such.

A quick look at the actor’s Instagram page likewise reveals that he has 2.4 million followers; but doesn’t follow any accounts.

Here is what he said during the session,

“From day one I got on social media, I didn’t want to follow anybody. I wanted to establish the fact that this is a marketplace. It’s a pseudo reality there. It’s not what people want to take as their everyday life.

If you see any of my posts, it’s tailored. I don’t post about my family. I don’t post my pleasures. There are certain things I think should be left for one to experience alone.

There are three tiers of life that I live. I live the private life, the public life, and the secret life.

Social media is public life. If I want to make a statement in style, if I want to make a statement on my ideology and principles, if I want to market something, or if I want to set a new understanding on my opinion of something, that is where I should be.

If I’m having a good time with people that don’t mind being on that platform,I go there”

