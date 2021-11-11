Actor Jimmy Odukoya to feature alongside Viola Davis, Angelique Kidjo in new movie

Nollywood actor, Jimmy Odukoya, the son of bereaved preacher Pastor Taiwo Odukoya announced that he will be appearing in an international movie titled, ‘The Woman King’ days after he lost his stepmom, Pastor Nomthi Odukoya.

On Tuesday, November 9, Ripples Nigeria announced the death of South African-born Fountain of Life preacher Pastor Nomthi who lost the battle to cancer.

Barely 24 hours after the death of his stepmom, Jimmy Odukoya, the son of the late preacher Pastor Bimbo Odukoya announced that he would be appearing in the historical African epic, ‘The Woman King’.

In his statement, the actor mentioned that the timing came at a disheartening moment in his personal and family life, however, ‘God has a way of continuing to shine his light’.

The younger Odukoya will appear alongside Grammy award-winning Beninoise singer Angelique Kidjo, American actress Viola Davis, John Boyega and Lupita Nyongoó, amongst others.

Making the announcement, here is what he wrote:

“The timing of this is crazy to me but God has a way of continuing to shine light during difficult times. Truly humbled and honoured to star alongside the iconic @violadavis and all the amazing cast and to be directed by the legendary @gpbmadeit .”

News of ‘The Woman King’ first made headlines in 2018 with Davis and Mbedu confirmed in the lead roles. The film is expected to premiere in cinemas in September 2022.

