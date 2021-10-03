Connect with us

Actor Kenneth Okonkwo reprimands women who think relationships are all about them

Published

31 mins ago

on

Sequel for ‘Living in Bondage’ underway, after 26-yrs

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okonkwo on his Facebook page addressed women who think the success of their relationships and affairs depends on their own attributes.

The veteran actor urged women to desist from always concluding that they can influence the decision of their partner to walk down the aisle with them.

The “Living In Bondage” actor stated that it was pivotal for women to be themselves and enjoy the intricacies of a relationship rather than always living a pretentious life to impress their partners.

READ ALSO: Actor Bishop Umoh tackles corrupt politicians, internet fraudsters

Okonkwo also opined that most men already know the type of woman that they want to marry or enter a relationship with before they even make an approach.

Speaking on Facebook, Kenneth Okonkwo wrote;

”Absolutely no man needs to date you for years to know if you’re marriageable or not. Men almost certainly know what they want from a woman even before they approach her.

My advice to ladies looking to find life partners is this: always be yourself. Make sure you’re happy and enjoying the relationship and not pretending so as to please the man you’re dating.

If it’s not you, it’s not you and there’s absolutely nothing you can do about it. It’s not about you. It’s about him and where he’s placed you in his heart.

Stop stressing it.”

