Actor, Kenneth Okonkwo, resigns APC membership over Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket

Nollywood actor Kenneth Okonkwo has resigned his membership from the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Okonkwo, who joined APC in July 2018, cited the decision of the ruling party to field a Muslim-Muslim presidential candidate for the 2023 elections as a major reason for his resignation.

He said in a statement on Tuesday, “I just resigned my membership of the All Progressives Congress in the interest of equity, justice, fairness and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians”.

Read also:Actor Kenneth Okonkwo reprimands women who think relationships are all about them

According to him, “If Muslims could voluntarily vote for southern presidents it is then a fallacy to insinuate that they cannot accept a northern Christian vice president” part of the statement read.

The actor said “May God deliver Nigeria from the hands of power grabbers who elevate the quest for power above the quest for purpose”.

Read his full statement below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now