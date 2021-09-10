Entertainment
Actor Kunle Remi appointed Gulder Ultimate Search taskmaster
Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi, has been appointed the taskmaster for the 12th edition of the Gulder Ultimate Search.
The actor disclosed this in a video on his verified Instagram page on Friday.
Remi came into prominence after he won the 7th edition of the competition in 2010.
He wrote: “#GulderUltimateSearch is back and I’ll be your taskmaster. Are you ready to go on this journey with me? Have you answered the call? Follow @thegulderultimatesearch and register now at www.gulderultimatesearch.ng.”
Watch the video below.
