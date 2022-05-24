Actor Kunle Remi urges entertainers to undergo therapy

Nigerian actor Kunle Remi has admonished his colleagues in the entertainment industry to undergo therapy.

Taking to his Instagram platform on Tuesday, May 24, Kunle Remi stated that numerous celebrities need to take time to heal from several underlying issues.

The actor noted that there is too much denial, validation-seeking, pressure, entitlement, undervaluement, perfectionism and confusion in the industry.

The Naija Christmas actor further asked how one can “truly live” when they deal with all of these issues.

Read his statement below.

