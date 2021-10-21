Actor Kunle Remi urges Gov Sanwo-Olu to address Uber driver assaulted during #EndSARS memorial protest

Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi has admonished Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to address reports of the Uber driver who was physically assaulted by police officers during the #EndSARS memorial protest at Lekki Tollgate on Wednesday, October 20.

The movie star stated this on his Instagram page on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, while reacting to the video of the assaulted Uber driver by men of the Police Force.

“Dear Governor, @jidesanwoolu it would be nice to get a response from you. I would rather not post that policeman’s face on my page, but the video is everywhere and I am sure you have seen it. If you can find a sketch of you online, please do the same,” he wrote.

“The world saw it, we saw it. The internet never forgets. We can frame that picture too if that’s better. We await your response. Thank you sir. #endsars #endsarsbrutality #201020 #endbadgovernanceinnigeria.”

The Nollywood actor‘s post came hours after videos of a man who claimed to be an Uber driver being assaulted by men of the police surfaced during the memorial protest.

