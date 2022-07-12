Actor Maduagwu questions Funke Akindele’s selection as PDP deputy governorship candidate in Lagos

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has questioned the choice of his colleague, Funke Akindele as the running mate to the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos, Dr. Olajide Adediran aka Jandor.

Akindele had earlier on Tuesday confirmed her selection as the PDP deputy governorship candidate in Lagos via a post on social media.

Maduagwu, who reacted to the development on his Instagram page, declared that the actress was not fit to be a leader.

He wrote: “Dear Aunty Funke, you are a senior colleague and I have tremendous respect for your superb prowess in #acting but if this Na another Jenifa series, Abeg tell us.

“They say the true test of #LEADERSHIP is known during difficult times or adversity, and if at an unpleasant time never seen before during #global pandemic when #Nigerians Dey observe social distancing to SAVE lives.

“You boastfully threw a flamboyant house #PARTY without cognitive RESPECT for safety and the effect of such absurd act on the millions of innocent fans who look up to you, shows you have a long way to go on leadership spiritual journey in the prolific #school of OBIdient Ma.”

