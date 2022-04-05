Actor Majid Michel wants marijuana legalized, commercialized in Ghana

Ghanaian actor Majid Michel has stated that he supports the legalisation of the substance, Cannabis Savita popularly known as marijuana or weed in his country.

Majid Michel mentioned that marijuana is a God-made plant and there is nothing wrong with using the substance.

Speaking with Kent Mensah on Asaase radio, Majid called on the Ghanaian Government to legalise and commercialise the use of marijuana in the country.

“I’ve done drugs before. I’ve indulged in drugs before. I’ve done hard drugs. I don’t mean weed. I don’t see anything wrong with weed, it was God-made. It was created by God,” he stated.

Recounting how he did hard drugs years ago, the actor stated that he never saw anyone who overdozed on weed.

“I’ve never heard of anybody who has overdosed on weed… I’ve done things out of weed. I’ve done cocaine and LSD (Lysergic acid diethylamide)

Majid however, advised persons below the age of 25 not to indulge in the use of the herb.

He recommended brewing and drinking weed as compared to the regular style of smoking.

“Maybe because of the smoke… maybe that’s why health-wise, it is advisable for people to brew and drink it because that is not wrong at all. You drink teas, don’t you,” he said.

Despite his support for the legalization of the substance, Majid Michel urged the Ghanaian government to take full responsibility before taking such steps.

