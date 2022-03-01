Connect with us

Actor Morgan Freeman announces Davido’s upcoming concert at London’s 02 Arena

8 mins ago

Award winning Nigerian musician, Davido, real name David Adeleke released a promo video with legendary American actor Morgan Freeman as the voice-over actor.

The announcement is coming in anticipation of Davido‘s concert this month at London’s O2 arena.

Freeman says in his enthralling voice, “We rise by lifting others, this is part of his legacy. Everything he does is for this purpose. This music is a way of not just inspiring people but lifting them.”

READ ALSO: Singer Davido calls out politician who wants to mess with his family

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Davido (@davido)

Morgan Freeman gained mainstream prominence in the 1994 Hollywood movie, Shawshank Redemption. He is also famous for his role in the movies, Evans Almighty and Now You See Me.

Equally, Davido, one of the leading Afrobeats artistes is expected to pack the London O2 arena for his upcoming concert.

