Actor Moses Armstrong arrested for allegedly molesting 16-yr-old girl

Nollywood actor, Moses Armstrong, has been arrested by the police in Akwa Ibom State for allegedly molesting a 16-year-old girl.

The national president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, confirmed his arrest on Thursday, June 16, in a conversation with Qed.ng.

He described the case as “a very serious one”.

According to him, the case is being handled by the First Lady of the state, Martha Udom Emmanuel, through her Family Empowerment and Youth Re-Orientation Path Initiative.

The AGN president added that the accusation was a sad development, as it involves one of their own. However, he said the organisation will not condone such a crime.

Read also: Police arrests four men for s3xually molesting lizard in India

“To get involved with a child as young as 16years, is not something I and the association I represent, would stand for. This is a very sad development involving a member of ours, but I wouldn’t want to comment any further on this case,” he said.

Armstrong until his arrest was a Special Assistant to the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now