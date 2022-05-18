Actor Nick Cannon reveals he is considering vasectomy

American actor, Nick Cannon, has revealed that he is considering a vasectomy.

The father of seven made this known during a chat with E Online.

“I already went and got my vasectomy consultation. I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have,” he said.

Cannon is currently expecting a baby with girlfriend Brie Tiesi.

He is already a father to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; five-year-old son Golden “Sagon” and one-year-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; and 11-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa.

He also had a son named Zen with ex Alyssa Scott but the child died at five months from brain cancer last December.

