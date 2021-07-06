Actor Ninalowo threatens to beat up colleague, Yomi Fabiyi over controversial film, ‘Oko Iyabo’

Nollywood actor, Ninalowo Bolanle, has threatened to beat up his colleague, Yomi Fabiyi over his recently released controversial movie, ‘Oko Iyabo.’

In an Instagram post that has since been taken down, Ninalowo said he would get physical with Fabiyi should they meet in person.

Fabiyi released the controversial movie on June 5.

The movie caused uproar on social media and received negative reviews from the public.

The film was taken down from the video-sharing platform, YouTube, after the actor was accused of advocating molestation and sexual predatory.

