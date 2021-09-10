Entertainment
Actor Odunlade Adekola reacts to s3x-for-movie-role allegations (video)
Nollywood actor, Odunlade Adekola has reacted to the s#x-for-movie-role allegations levelled against him on the social media platform, Instagram on Thursday, September 9.
The accusation published by a popular blogger, on Instagram alleged that the actor has been involved in a sex-for-movie-role scandal with one Nike alongside several other budding thespians.
Read also: Obasanjo rocks at 83, D'Banj hints he may be expecting a set of twins. See other juicy gists we tracked
Reacting to the allegation, Odunlade in a video posted on his Instagram page, challenged any actress who he has ever demanded sexual favors from in return for a role in any of his movies to come forward and speak her truth.
He challenged his accusers to provide proof of the allegations levelled against him.
The actor said he decided to address this because of other actresses who might have the intention of coming into the movie industry.
Watch the video below.
