Entertainment
Actor Okunnu comes for corrupt leaders (Video)
Yoruba movie actor, Adewale Akorede who is better known as Okunnu has slammed Nigerian leaders and politicians for failing to fulfil their responsibilities to the citizens of the country.
Speaking via his Instagram platform on Sunday, June 26, the actor stated that he was infuriated at how things are ongoing in the nation.
The livid actor went on to place generational curses on all government officials who have in one way or the other contributed to the poor state of the nation.
Read also:Actor, Aliyu Modibbo, decries increased out-of-school kids in northern Nigeria
Okunnu speaking in Yoruba language, the thespian stated;
”Nigeria is bad.
Whether a man, woman, child, an elderly person who has a hand in making the nation what it is today, their lives will also be bad from generation to generation.
All those who contributed to make Nigeria as bad as it is today, their lives will also be bad from generation to generation”
Sharing the video on his Instagram, he added the caption;
“I have never been in this mood in my life, where we are going in this county. When are we going to enjoy ourselves as citizens of Nigeria? Nawa ooooo'”
Listen to him speak below.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...