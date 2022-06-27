Actor Okunnu comes for corrupt leaders (Video)

Yoruba movie actor, Adewale Akorede who is better known as Okunnu has slammed Nigerian leaders and politicians for failing to fulfil their responsibilities to the citizens of the country.

Speaking via his Instagram platform on Sunday, June 26, the actor stated that he was infuriated at how things are ongoing in the nation.

The livid actor went on to place generational curses on all government officials who have in one way or the other contributed to the poor state of the nation.

Okunnu speaking in Yoruba language, the thespian stated;

”Nigeria is bad.

Whether a man, woman, child, an elderly person who has a hand in making the nation what it is today, their lives will also be bad from generation to generation.

All those who contributed to make Nigeria as bad as it is today, their lives will also be bad from generation to generation”

Sharing the video on his Instagram, he added the caption;

“I have never been in this mood in my life, where we are going in this county. When are we going to enjoy ourselves as citizens of Nigeria? Nawa ooooo'”

Listen to him speak below.

