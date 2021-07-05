Entertainment
Actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, breaks family curse
Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo has disclosed in a recent session with Chude Jideonwo that he has broken the family curse that has been haunting his ancestors for ages.
According to the veteran thespian, no member of his family lived up to the age of 60; Damijo who clocks 60 in a couple of days stated that he is proud to have defeated the spectre of death.
The veteran actor stated that he lost both his parents to diabetes before they ever clocked 60.
Speaking with Chude, Mofe-Damijo stated;
“None of my parents lived to be 60, so life for me is just about to get started.”
“There’s been a specter of death around my life, that’s what I’ve been dealing with last year till this year.
“When I turned 59, it was a big deal for me, a big deal for me! My mom died at 59, my father died at 57/58.”
By Adekunle Fajana
