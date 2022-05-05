Actor RMD’s daughter, Nicole claims being removed from a project because she’s Nigerian

Actor Richard Mofe-Damijo’s daughter, Nicole in a Twitter post has recounted how she and members of her team were removed from a major project in Africa because they are Nigerians.

Nicole, the founder and managing partner of an investment management firm, disclosed this earlier on Thursday on the microblogging site, Twitter while responding to a tweet by another Nigerian who had similar experience.

“We were removed from a project after kickoff in Africa’s “best” country for being Nigerian.” she said.

She, however, didn’t mention the so called ‘best country’ in Africa where it happened.

We were removed from a project after kickoff in Africa’s “best” country for being Nigerian. https://t.co/h76IY6pIyf — Nichole Thee Stallion (@Nicho0le) May 4, 2022

