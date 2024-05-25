Actor Segun Arinze explains why he quit acting for some time, talks of divorce with Anne Njamanze

Popular Nollywood actor Segun Arinze has explained why he stopped acting at a point in his career due to being stereotyped in most of the movie roles he was offered in the past.

The talented thespian, who opened up during a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, said that at some point in his glittering career, being stereotyped as a ‘bad boy’ in movies messed with his psyche.

Segun, who hails from Badagry, Lagos State, also talked about his success in the Nollywood movie ’Silent Night’ which launched him to stardom for his portrayal of Black Arrow.

“There was a time I took a hiatus from acting when people were casting in that mold of bad boy, bad boy, and it began to affect my psyche and all that,” Arinze said.

For the first time, he also discussed his divorce from well-known actress Anne Njemanze with Chude. “After the first marriage failed, I stayed single. Before getting married again, I was single for around 12 years,” he stated.

Segun, who began his professional career as an actor and singer, also mentioned that he purposefully chose not to reply when his daughter called him out for failing to wish her a happy birthday.

“I have put that behind me. If you noticed, I did not respond to it”, he said.

