Actor Stanley Nweze accuses AMVCA organizers of nepotism, says it’s all about Lagos

Nollywood actor and movie producer Stanley Nweze has taken to his social media platform to accuse organizers of the African Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) of nepotism and favouritism after they failed to honour moviemakers from Enugu and Asaba.

According to Nweze, the movie ceremony which was established to celebrate excellent creatives in the film industry does not acknowledge those outside the vicinity of Lagos State.

Nweze went on to state that the award should be renamed ‘Lagos/Lasgidi Awards’ as there are talents across the country that do not receive proper recognition for their works.

Speaking further via his Instagram stories, Nweze mentioned that AMVCA organizers should create more categories so that other creatives outside Lagos environs can receive adequate acknowledgment for their contribution in the entertainment sector.

His post reads:

Nweze’s statement is coming several days after the 8th edition of the prestigious Award ceremony took place in Lagos state.

