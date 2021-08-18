Actor, Timini Egbuson, reacts to pedophilia accusations by ex-girlfriend

Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson has reacted to the pedophilia allegations levelled against him by his estranged partner, Lydia Balogun.

Balogun who was 19 and Egbuson was 32 during the time of their relationship called out the movie actor on Tuesday, August 17 for allegedly taking advantage of younger women. She specifically mentioned that the 34-year-old actor has an obsession with naive teenage girls.

The young lady revealed in her post that the actor is currently seeing a girl who recently turned 18.

Taking to her Twitter page, Lydia Balogun had this to say;

“Timini Egbuson you are a predator, a cradle snatcher, you’re a pervert and an all-round terrible person. Meeting this man, I had no clue about his sexual past or who he had been involved with, didn’t know anyone from his social circle. And now I know it is also intentional”.

The movie star, Timini Egbuson has since taken to his Snapchat on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, to react to Lydia’s allegations.

“Lydia and I dated two years ago. We were both consenting adults at the time and our families knew and approved of each other. Our relationship did not work out because of circumstances we were both at fault for,” he wrote.

“Our relationship was a valuable one and mistakes were made on both ends. Nevertheless, I learnt from it and have moved on. I honestly would love to put that chapter of my life behind me and I wish her well.”

