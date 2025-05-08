Actor Uche Maduagwu alleges Very Dark Man plotting to flee to Ghana over EFCC

Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu claimed on Friday social media critic, Martins Vincent Otse, aka Very Dark Man, is plotting to flee to Ghana to avoid his case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Recall that after his arrest, the EFCC in a statement said that VDM was taken into custody after many petitions from anonymous parties accused him of “financial malfeasance.”

According to the commission, the social media critic was eventually arrested because he consistently disregarded invitations given through his familiar methods.

Following his release from detention, Very Dark Man, in a video with his lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, said that the money laundering charges leveled against him by the EFCC were baseless because he is not that rich to warrant such allegations.

He stated that the EFCC thinks he is into money laundering because he has done so many charities, which were undertaken in debt for the good of people in need.

However, Uche Maduagwu in a video post on Instagram has claimed that Very Dark Man is plotting to flee Nigeria for Ghana in order to avoid his case with the EFCC.

He also used the medium to call on the Nigerian Immigration Service to ensure that he does not run away, as friends of Very Dark Man are plotting with him (VDM) to escape.

He said; ‘‘VDM Plans to RUN to Ghana to avoid EFCC Court case next week. �� Abeg, why is he running? If indeed he has done nothing Wrong and EFCC does not have strong Evidence against him through his #PHONE and EMAILS, why vdm Dey Run go GHANA? I’m calling on The Nigerian Immigration SERVICE to immediately make sure vdm does not RUN Away.

‘‘This information just reached me NOW, why are vdm #FRIENDS Secretly PLANNING with him to run away to Ghana when he has a Serious COURT case with EFCC next week? �� Lawyer DEJI, why are you not Advising your CLIENT Well, why is he RUNNING?’’

