Connect with us

Entertainment

Actor Uche Maduagwu alleges Very Dark Man plotting to flee to Ghana over EFCC

Published

3 days ago

on

Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu claimed on Friday social media critic, Martins Vincent Otse, aka Very Dark Man, is plotting to flee to Ghana to avoid his case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Recall that after his arrest, the EFCC in a statement said that VDM was taken into custody after many petitions from anonymous parties accused him of “financial malfeasance.”

According to the commission, the social media critic was eventually arrested because he consistently disregarded invitations given through his familiar methods.

Following his release from detention, Very Dark Man, in a video with his lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, said that the money laundering charges leveled against him by the EFCC were baseless because he is not that rich to warrant such allegations.

He stated that the EFCC thinks he is into money laundering because he has done so many charities, which were undertaken in debt for the good of people in need.

READ ALSO: Burna Boy, Tems, Ayra Starr, Rema, Shallipopi, others bag BET 2025 nominations

However, Uche Maduagwu in a video post on Instagram has claimed that Very Dark Man is plotting to flee Nigeria for Ghana in order to avoid his case with the EFCC.

He also used the medium to call on the Nigerian Immigration Service to ensure that he does not run away, as friends of Very Dark Man are plotting with him (VDM) to escape.

He said; ‘‘VDM Plans to RUN to Ghana to avoid EFCC Court case next week. �� Abeg, why is he running? If indeed he has done nothing Wrong and EFCC does not have strong Evidence against him through his #PHONE and EMAILS, why vdm Dey Run go GHANA? I’m calling on The Nigerian Immigration SERVICE to immediately make sure vdm does not RUN Away.

‘‘This information just reached me NOW, why are vdm #FRIENDS Secretly PLANNING with him to run away to Ghana when he has a Serious COURT case with EFCC next week? �� Lawyer DEJI, why are you not Advising your CLIENT Well, why is he RUNNING?’’

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

four × one =


 

Investigations

Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: In Sokoto, classrooms overtaken by goats, reptiles, as insecurity, lack of teachers, govt inaction push children out of school

SHEHU MUHAMMAD SHEHU reports on how insecurity, government inaction and lack of qualified teachers has significantly forced up the number...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Abia residents in pains, as contractor abandons erosion control project after collecting N185m

Fresh from fashion school in 2022, Onuka Kalu planned to convert one of his father’s two shops, where he formerly...
Investigations3 months ago

Trump halts $50m Gaza aid, cites ‘condoms in Gaza’ claim

In a sweeping move to reassess U.S. foreign aid spending, President Donald Trump has frozen a $50 million assistance package...
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION: In Zamfara, forgotten Health Center throws community into health crisis

In the late evening of Friday, September 14, 2024, shortly after the Maghrib prayer, Bashir Muhammad, a 34-year-old father of...
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Insufficient teachers, learning materials worsen education access in Kwara communities

Qudus, a Junior Secondary School (JSS 2) pupil, would sit the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in a year to...