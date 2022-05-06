Actor Uche Maduagwu asks EFCC to probe Tunde Bakare for buying APC N100m nomination form

The outspoken Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, on Friday questioned the Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Nigeria, Pastor Tunde Bakare’s source of income after he paid N100 million to purchase the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential nomination form.

Bakare formally declared his 2023 presidential bid on Thursday.

Maduagwu, who reacted to the development on Instagram, described the preacher’s decision to pay N100 million for the APC nomination and expression of interest forms as “insensitive’ and repulsive.”

He charged the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to probe Bakare’s source of income over the development.

The actor wondered why the cleric would splash such huge amount of money on forms when he knows the party would never field him as its presidential candidate.

READ ALSO: Tunde Bakare joins 2023 presidential race

He wrote: “Dear pastor Tunde, this is so insensitive and repulsive.

“So many of your dedicated members have no jobs while so many cannot even eat three square meals a day yet you carry N100 million go buy presidential form you know dem no fit choose you, is that not a clear definition of spiritual wastefulness?

“Where you see that money?

“EFCC should invite you for questions, but for where, Na hardworking Obi Cubana, Mompha, and Cubana Chief priest dem go dey wahala for spraying legitimate money. Dear pastor, to say this act a disgrace to Christianity is an understatement.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now