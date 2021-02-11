Actor, Uche Maduagwu, claims 98% of actresses receive gifts from married gay men

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has alleged in an Instagram post that a large percentage of actresses in the movie industry receive financial gift from married gay men.

He made this speculation on his Instagram page on Wednesday, February 10.

Ripples Nigeria had reported a couple of weeks ago, how Maduagwu made history when he became the first Nollywood celebrity to openly affiliate himself with the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) community.

He has since continued to make shocking revelations about the sect in the Nigeriam movie industry.

In his Instagram post, he mentioned that though the LGBTQ community is surreptitious in Nigeria, they are at the helm of affairs in various sectors in the country.

“Being gay is my birthright so don’t try to change me ko le work Naija actresses who criticize me are not God more than half of current Nigerian ministers na gay and over 98% of popular actresses got car gift from married gay rich men this year,” he wrote.

Uche Maduagwu is renowned for making controversial comments; especially dragging celebrities on his Instagram platform.

Read what he wrote on his Instagram;

Appreciate others and #share only love we need to respect peoples choices not to judge them so lets practice Jesus kind of love”