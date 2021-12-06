Actor Uche Maduagwu claims he was s3xually molested by a male lecturer in the university

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has revealed in an Instagram post that he was s*xually molested by a male lecturer while he was a scholar in the university.

According to Maduagwu, the incident happened twice, once in 100 level and the other time in his second year in the university.

The actor revealed that the lecturer took advantage of him in his office.

The popular Nollywood actor also stressed the importance of CCTV cameras in universities to keep students safe.

He wrote:

“Any time I remember how He pull down my #underwear in his office tears roll down my eyes, it is a painful and horrible experience.

“I dey speak out now because I #feel my popularity will help expose this menace; and also give undergraduates going through this a voice. #Nigerian Lecturers are the #BEST in #Africa but some are disgrace to our shared beliefs and culture”

It would be recalled that earlier in the year, Maduagwu came out as gay. He has since reverted his claim.

