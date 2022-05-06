Actor Uche Maduagwu claims many actresses join Nollywood to attract wealthy suitors

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu in a post shared on his Instagram platform on Thursday, May 5 opined that ‘90% of new actresses’ are in the movie industry to attract wealthy suitors.

Speaking via his Instagram page, Maduagwu mentioned that Nollywood was respected across the world when Genevieve Nnaji, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, and co were the young actresses in the industry.

Maduagwu stated that with the new crop of actresses, Nollywood has lost respect and mediocrity has taken over.

He added that most new actresses are only in the industry to attract rich men.

He said that “it’s like they packed the whole Allen Avenue and Pekas ambassadors into our industry”.

The actor had this to say:

“During the time of Genevieve Nnaji, Aunty Omotola, Rita Dominic, sister Kate, sister Ini Edo just to mention but a few, #nollywood was RESPECTED all over the #world because of the standard and meritocracy of our movies, but with the influx of the so-called NEW Nollywood actresses, mediocrity is now the order of the day, it is like they pack the whole Allen Avenue and Pekas ambassadors into our industry, the way dem dey look for wealthy #MARRIED men with the speed of light is preposterously worrisome, to say the least, we use better #technology and spend bigger financially on movies but the quality of acting and professionalism has dropped drastically.”

