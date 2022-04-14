Actor Uche Maduagwu says two actresses on verge of marital breakup

Nigerian actor, Uche Maduagwu has taken to his social media platform to allege that two Yoruba movie actresses are on the verge of losing their matrimonial homes.

The renowned thespian made this allegation on his Instagram platform on Thursday afternoon.

According to Maduagwu, two prominent Nollywood actresses are currently having marriage crises because they earn more than their husbands.

Writing further, the actor added that men who are intimidated by their partner’s wealth should go for counseling.

He had this to say on Instagram:

“Dear men, there is absolutely nothing wrong in #DATING or being MARRIED to a woman that is RICHER than you, it is called REALITY and not an abomination.”

Read also: Actor Jim Iyke confirms bout with Uche Maduagwu was an orchestrated stunt

Maduagwu continued;

“90% of #marriages break up for #Nollywood because of this, right now two Yoruba Nollywood #actress marriage is at the verge of breaking up because the popular actress makes more MONEY than her husband, some men are so INSECURE.

If your partner’s wealth intimidates you or you think it makes you feel less like a man, then you need counseling, her massive wealth no be the problem, Na your insecurities that are.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now