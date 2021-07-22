Actor, Uche Maduagwu, tackles Obi Cubana for failing to provide basic amenities in Oba

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has tackled socialite, Obi Cubana for failing to fix the road leading to his hometown, Oba, Anambra where his mother was laid to rest on Friday, July 16.

According to Maduagwu, the glamorous funeral ceremony was needless as it does not help in developing the community in any way. The controversial Nollywood actor made this known on his Instagram page on Thursday morning.

He asked numerous questions in the post, he also asked if the socialite and business owner took care of his mother while she was alive.

The actor wrote;

”Dear Obi, abeg did u spend half of what was SPRAYED at Oba on any of your mums #birthdays wen she dey alive? Hmmm… jesus wept. Anyways, i am just a celeb, wetin i know?

According to section 21 of the CBN act, 2007, a person who spray the #Naira risk imprisonment for a term not less than six months but why are the billionaires who sprayed money at #Obatown still walking #like kings on the street?

Cubana oga claim to be WEALTHY yet the road to where he did his mama burial remain untarred, so many primary #schools in oba no get roof, not even boreholes for clean water maybe his own billions na only for #party not oba development #share #anambra #oba #bbnaija #repost”

