Actor Uche Maduagwu urges women to leave abusive relationships

Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has urged his female colleagues and fans to leave abusive relationships.

According to the controversial actor, women do not deserve to remain in a relationship where they are not treated with respect.

Making a subtle remark at Chioma Rowland, Davido’s estranged baby mama, Maduagwu stated that women should take a lesson from the chef’s decision to walk away from her ‘assurance’ due to emotional abuse.

The Nollywood actor wrote:

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now