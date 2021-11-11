Actor Uche Maduagwu wants EFCC to probe clerics with private jets

Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has admonished operatives of the Economic and Financial Crime Commissions (EFCC) to investigate religious clerics and general overseers who own private jets.

The controversial thespian made this known on his Instagram page.

He also added that it was wrong for any General Overseer who has a private jet to criticize President Buhari for “corruption.”

Here is what he published on Instagram:

”How can you feel so comfortable flying a million Dollars private jet all over #naija when 75% of your members live in serious POVERTY?

Is that also holiness? Jesus wept.

“I sincerely know this #TRUTH is bitter like #Buhari hip hop kunu, but is this also #Christianity or spiritual #Yahoo Yahoo? Which job or business empire does your G.O have to buy a private jet? #Jesus kept feeding the multitudes in the bible, why? Why did he not watch dem go hungry like our present day G.O”

