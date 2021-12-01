Actor Uche Maduagwu wants Gov Sanwo-Olu to tender resignation

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has admonished Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to ‘tender his resignation’ after he clamoured for a ‘Peace walk’ as part of measures to heal residents of the states following the October 20, 2020 shooting incident at the Lekki tollgate.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, November 30, the Lagos State governor invited several socialites including renowned celebrities Falz, andMr. Macaroni to take part in the ‘peace walk’. An offer the aforementioned entertainers both declined.

Actor Uche Maduagwu who also reacted to the governor’s initiative via the social media platform, Instagram, said the first step to healing is for Governor Sanwo-Olu to “tender his resignation.”

Maduagwu also took a swipe at the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, dubbing him ‘InfoLinus’.

Here is what he published on his social media platform.

“Dear Governor Sanwo Olu, it is ridiculous inviting Lagosians to a preposterously and untimely shaped WALK FOR PEACE when 90% of The #Lagos EndSars Panel findings has not been attended to, when a whole Minister of FakeNews sorry InfoLinus, Mr Lie kunu Mohammed does not even accept that the panel findings and summation is RELIABLE and CREDIBLE to begin with and the Military seems to debunk the fact that more than NINE innocent #Lekki protesters were gruesomely killed with the combined effort of its lawless personnel and #Nigerian police?

@cnn and other media organizations were RIGHT all along, yet this same Governor thought otherwise like he did on #Okada ban and #IkoyiBuildingCollapse Sir, tender your RESIGNATION letter, that is the first step to HEALING Lagos, my people TRUE or False?”

