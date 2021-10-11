Entertainment
Actor Uche Maduagwu warns BBNaija winner, WhiteMoney, to stay away from music
Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has admonished Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes winner, WhiteMoney to desist from venturing into music following his now-found fame.
According to Maduagwu, WhiteMoney should focus primarily on cooking, since he is good at it. The Nollywood actor added that the reality star is not destined to find success through music.
Maduagwu wrote;
“Dear Whitemoney, you no dey destined for music, borrow wisdom from based on logistics ambassadors, just because #Laycon make am for #music no mean say music NA agege #bread.
“In 2009 I told #Davido nations will celebrate his talent, today #African president not only turn #taxi driver to carry am from airport recently, he now borrow dem money”
